3 Buffalo Bills and 1 commissioner to blame to tough Week 5 loss in London
The Buffalo Bills suffered their second loss of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday. Per usual, the blame game is abundant.
By Mark Powell
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs deserve some blame for Bills defeat
Yes, Josh Allen was able to throw for two touchdowns and put up some gaudy stats as a result, but his lone interception on a throw to Stefon Diggs will make headlines.
Diggs was visibly frustrated after the play, and even smashed a tablet in response. FanSided's Josh Wilson explained what went down:
"Waiting to get back on the field, Diggs clearly didn't likesomethinghe saw on a sideline tablet -- teams use these to review snapshots from previous plays to understand what adjustments they can make on future possessions -- channeling his inner Tom Brady, taking his frustration out on the tablet and smashing it at the ground," Wilson wrote.
Diggs frustration was a distraction the Bills do not need right now, and something the team will surely be asked about after the game. Buffalo is competitive and Diggs is receiving plenty of touches...what am I missing here?