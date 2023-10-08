Stefon Diggs smashes a tablet on sideline as Bills offense sputters in London
Stefon Diggs is known for letting his frustration be clear on the Bills sidelines. This outburst is sure to earn him a fine.
By Josh Wilson
Midway through the third quarter, the Buffalo Bills offense had put up just seven points, one touchdown, in their London Week 5 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. After the Bills put up XX against the Miami Dolphins the week before in an offensive masterpiece, that early result was definitely a surprise.
Stefon Diggs, who scored the team's only first-half touchdown, was clearly frustrated on the sideline.
Waiting to get back on the field, Diggs clearly didn't like something he saw on a sideline tablet -- teams use these to review snapshots from previous plays to understand what adjustments they can make on future possessions -- channeling his inner Tom Brady, taking his frustration out on the tablet and smashing it at the ground.
Cameras caught the tablet smash as Josh Allen could only observe his star weapon's outburst:
Stefon Diggs known for fiery attitude on sidelines
Stefon Diggs loves to compete. He is one of the most intense players not only in the Bills locker room, but also in the NFL. He was full of fire last season and caught a few times engaged in shouting matches with other Bills players and coaches, clearly frustrated with the offense.
Diggs missed the first day of training camp and there was early speculation that he was still frustrated with the team, leftover feelings from 2022. Since joining the team shortly after he's appeared to be fully locked in and engaged. Unclear if this will re-stoke the coals on any leftover trade buzz from the offseason.
It's not clear if this outburst is similar or not. This time, it's directed at a tablet, not another person, which could indicate that he's actually more frustrated with himself and something he feels he messed up, only recognizing it looking at the snapshots of the previous drive.
Whatever the reason, clearly Diggs is upset. This one might come with a warning, but if the NFL's warning to Tom Brady previously is any indicator, he might be due for a fine if he throws another tablet.