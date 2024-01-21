Did C.J. Gardner-Johnson take savage parting shot at Baker Mayfield after Lions win?
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson made sure to take one last parting shot at Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield.
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Lions are heading to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991. Just a week ago, they won their first playoff game since that same season.
It's been a memorable week of firsts for Detroit, but some of these Lions players have reached these heights before, just not with the Lions. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who played with the Eagles last season, is one of those players. Gardner-Johnson felt comfortable enough talking smack before Detroit faced off against the Rams last week, suggesting that the Buccaneers were lacking a true franchise quarterback.
“This group probably is one of the better groups we done faced all year, besides that Tampa group,” Gardner-Johnson said, per the Detroit Free-Press. “If you give that Tampa group a good quarterback, that’s a great group. Evans, Godwin, (Russell) Gage, that’s a great group. I played against them for real.”
Mayfield didn't take kindly to that, pointing out that the Buccaneers had been without Gage for most of the year. It was an odd comeback, rather than simply stating that he believes in himself.
“I don’t think he’s really watched film because he mentioned Russell Gage,” Mayfield said. “We love Russell but Russell hasn’t played a snap all year for us. He must be going off preseason stuff that the media was talking about. He didn’t play our first game so I’m excited to see him. I think he’s a really good player. He has been for a while. He’s been an impactful guy on every team he’s been on. So he’s a good player, but yeah, he’s got to do a little bit more film study.”
C.J. Gardner-Johnson got last laugh in feud with Baker Mayfield
Gardner-Johnson's beef with Mayfield is officially over, in part because CJGJ recorded an interception in the first quarter and got in Mayfield's face. While Baker played a decent game overall, his turnovers ended up getting the best of the Buccaneers, which is what Gardner-Johnson was referring to. After the final interception which cemented the result for Detroit, Gardner-Johnson was seen on the sidelines talking more smack to his teammates.
The camera never lies.
Gardner-Johnson wins this round. Next week, he gets a chance to shut the 49ers up as well. Gardner-Johnson even took to Instagram live after the game to make his statement crystal clear.
Save some energy for next week, CJ!