With a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Detroit Lions emerged victorious over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
By Mark Powell
It was far from easy, but the Detroit Lions are headed to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991. How do I know that? Well, it's also the last postseason they won a playoff game prior to this year.
With back-to-back home playoff wins against the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Lions will now face a far more difficult challenge away from the comfort of Ford Field. An impressive display from Jared Goff -- his second straight -- proved valuable, as did the Lions usage of Jahmyr Gibbs in the second half. Gibbs had a touchdown run in the fourth quarter to retake the lead, while Goff's late TD pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown doubled Detroit's lead.
A late touchdown by the Buccaneers made Lions fans sweat some, but it was too little, too late, as Detroit's offense -- led by Goff -- shut the door.
Who will the Detroit Lions play next in the NFL Playoffs?
With their win on Sunday, the Lions won't play another home game again this season. Instead, Detroit must fly to San Francisco and take on the No. 1 seeded San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco held on against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday to clinch a spot in the NFC Championship.
Defeating San Francisco is a tall task for any team. Brock Purdy is a tremendous fit for Kyle Shanahan's system, as he's proven this season and last. After losing last season's NFC Championship to the Philadelphia Eagles in part due to injuries, the 49ers are hungry to right that wrong.
The Lions haven't played the 49ers since September of 2021, a game in which San Francisco won 41-33. That was a long time ago for Detroit, which has since rebuilt its entire program.
It's off to San Francisco for the Lions.