3 blockbuster trades Cardinals can make to match Cubs, Cody Bellinger in NL Central
After the Cubs re-signed Cody Bellinger, here are three players the Cardinals could acquire to counter their division rival.
2. Emmanuel Clase would dramatically improve Cardinals bullpen
Since debuting with the Guardians in 2021, Emmanuel Clase has been one of the best closers in baseball. The flamethrowing righty’s 110 saves over the last three seasons are the most in MLB while he’s posted a dominant 1.97 ERA across 215.0 innings pitched. Though the Guardians aren’t necessarily shopping their closer, they’ve picked up the phone when teams have inquired.
While the Cardinals’ bullpen is a strength on paper heading into 2024, their 2023 unit produced a 4.47 ERA, the 23rd best in MLB. Anchored by Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, JoJo Romero and offseason additions Kenyan Middleton and Andrew Kittredge, the unit should be improved in 2024. But anytime a bullpen is capable of becoming better, executives around baseball almost always pounce at the opportunity.
With the Guardians in a middling spot at the Major League level, it could make sense to trade their star closer under a team-friendly figure potentially through 2028 for a prospect haul. Yet with Clase coming off the worst year of his career in 2023, his price is likely the lowest it will be all season. The Cardinals have a great window to pounce and form one of the best bullpens in the National League.