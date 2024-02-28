3 blockbuster trades Cardinals can make to match Cubs, Cody Bellinger in NL Central
After the Cubs re-signed Cody Bellinger, here are three players the Cardinals could acquire to counter their division rival.
1. Would Brewers trade Willy Adames to rival Cardinals?
As seen by trading Corbin Burnes to the Orioles last month, the Milwaukee Brewers don’t see themselves as contenders in 2024. As Milwaukee prepares to endure more of a youth movement, it makes sense for the team to look into potential suitors for shortstop Willy Adames. While he struggled at the plate in 2023, Adames was one of the best defenders in baseball, accumulating 16 Outs Above Average.
Though Adames is just 28 years old, he’s set to become a free agent following the 2024 season. Beginning this season, the Brewers could look toward implementing and evaluating prospects Joey Ortiz and Tyler Black as the future of the left side of their infield. With not many position players available at this point in the season, Adames is likely the best player to be had for the right price.
While the Cardinals have many options at shortstop, including Masyn Winn, Tommy Edman and the recently signed Brandon Crawford, Adames would be a perfect fit for the team. None of St. Louis’ current options have the offensive capability of Adames, who hit for a 114 wRC+ and slugged 56 home runs from 2021-22.
With Wynn just 21 and coming off an awful first MLB stint, adding Adames would let Wynn further develop while Adames adds a much-needed impact with superb defense.