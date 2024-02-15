Cardinals: 4 mistakes Oli Marmol can't afford to repeat if he wants to keep his job
Oli Marmol may be on the hot seat in 2024, especially if the Cardinals struggle. Here are four mistakes he must avoid in order to stay at the helm.
By Curt Bishop
1. Don't publicly call out players
While holding players accountable is okay, calling them out to the media when they make a mistake is crossing the line.
On April 4, Tyler O'Neill was thrown out at the plate in a game against the Atlanta Braves, and Marmol ripped the young outfielder for a perceived lack of effort.
This created a public stir between Marmol and O'Neill, who lost respect for one another as the season progressed. O'Neill was benched the next day.
But benching O'Neill wasn't the main issue. The issue was that this was a situation that could have and should have been handled internally without the media being exposed to it.
That way, the two could have resolved the issue quickly and moved on from it before any sort of stir was created.
It was the first bad omen of the season for the Cardinals, and Marmol needs to avoid that.
Above all else, Marmol needs to build trust and earn the respect of his players. Calling them out to the media is the quickest way to lose the clubhouse and is something that should be avoided at all costs.
With the right team chemistry, the Cardinals can bounce back into postseason contention more easily.