Cardinals insider hints at potential rotation target to make St. Louis a true contender
By Curt Bishop
The trade deadline is now less than two weeks away. Starting pitching is typically in high demand at this time of year, and such is the case with the St. Louis Cardinals, a team that looks to be in the market for some rotation help. There are plenty of solid rental options available that could help them make a playoff push, including one standout in the Lone Star State.
One option that could emerge if the Texas Rangers end up selling at the deadline is postseason standout Nathan Eovaldi. In his recent column in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Cardinals insider Derrick Goold hinted at the possibility of the Cards pursuing the veteran starter.
Cardinals insider hints at Nathan Eovaldi as deadline target
Goold noted that the Cardinals have previously shown interest in Eovaldi, most recently in 2022 when he was still with the Boston Red Sox. If the Rangers do decide to sell, the Cardinals could certainly make an attempt to acquire him.
The right-hander fits what the Cardinals need. He's a legitimate No. 2 starter who eats innings and records strikeouts. Plus, he can go next to staff ace Sonny Gray. A two-headed monster of Gray and Eovaldi would give St. Louis a legitimate chance to compete for a World Series title and stand up to teams like the Philadelphia Phillies in the playoffs.
St. Louis has not won a playoff series since 2019, and fans are itching for a chance to see the team make a deep October run. Winning in October is expected in St. Louis, and fans haven't seen the team put it all together since 2011—the time, they say, is now.
Of course, the Rangers have been playing better baseball lately and have come within five games of first place in the AL West, despite owning a poor 46-50 record. If this continues, the Rangers will likely not be sellers, meaning a trade for Eovaldi won't be possible for the Cardinals.
But if they slump again and try to sell, the Cardinals would certainly be wise to take a look at acquiring Eovaldi and having two legitimate top-level starters to lead the rotation in October. The 34-year-old is 6-3 with a 2.97 ERA in his 16 starts this season. He has also struck out 92 batters over 94 innings of work.