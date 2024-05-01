Cardinals' offense projected to get much-needed boost in May
The St. Louis Cardinals have been bogged down by an inconsistent offense this season. However, help is on the way with several key players nearing their returns.
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals are off to another slow start in 2024. Though not as bad as 2023, the Cardinals do still seem to be underachieving. This year, it's the offense that's slowing them down, and to be fair, several key players are out dealing with injuries. The most notable ones are Dylan Carlson, Matt Carpenter, and Tommy Edman.
Edman is recovering from offseason wrist surgery, while Carlson injured his shoulder tripping over Jordan Walker in a spring training game. Carpenter has been out since April 2 due to an oblique strain Fortunately, there's some good news for Cardinals fans.
Carlson has recently begun a rehab assignment at Triple-A Memphis while Carpenter is set to begin one on Thursday with Double-A Springfield. Edman has taken swings from both sides of the plate and has reported no issues.
Dylan Carlson, Matt Carpenter set for rehab assignments, Tommy Edman on the mend
Edman may still be a while, but it appears that Carpenter and Carlson are both close to returning.
Carlson is better known for his defense than his bat, but he is a switch hitter and somebody that can be trusted against lefties and righties. Having him back should give the Cardinals more options in the outfield and the flexibility to send the light-hitting Michael Siani to Triple-A Memphis, while also potentially moving Brendan Donovan back to the infield.
Carpenter should give the Cards more of a boost on the offensive side. He had a strong spring training and was off to a good start in April before suffering his injury. The 38-year-old had a .300 average in his first 10 at-bats.
The Cardinals are also currently using three catchers on their roster. Getting Carpenter back will likely allow them to send Pedro Pages to Triple-A Memphis and return to using just Willson Contreras and Ivan Herrera as catchers. Carpenter may even receive frequent at-bats until Edman returns from the injured list, which is expected to be later this month.
We'll see if these currently sidelined pieces can give the Cardinals an offensive jolt when they return. These returns will at least force a little roster churn.