Cardinals rumors: 3 former players to chase far before Jordan Hicks reunion
While a Jordan Hicks reunion could happen, these St. Louis Cardinals reunions make far more sense for the front office.
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals are in need of pitching in both the starting rotation and the bullpen this coming winter. It was the pitching that failed them in 2023 and caused them to finish with a record of 71-91, though it wasn't the only issue they faced.
As the offseason draws near, we are already hearing rumors about what the Cardinals will ultimately do in the offseason. They could use both the free agent and trade markets to bolster their pitching staff.
The starting rotation is the most glaring need that St. Louis has to address this winter. But the bullpen was also a major concern.
According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Cardinals are already in on several free agent starters. However, Woo predicted that a reunion with former Cardinal reliever Jordan Hicks could be had. Hicks was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline and will soon be a free agent.
Hicks would certainly help the Cardinals bullpen out tremendously, but the free agent market will include several former Cardinals players who could also help the team out in some capacity.
Here are three former Cardinals the front office should pursue before considering targeting Hicks.
Does Jordan Montgomery reunion with Cardinals make sense?
Montgomery is one of the many starters that the Cardinals already seem to have interest in this coming offseason. St. Louis added him in a trade with the New York Yankees at last year's trade deadline in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader.
Less than a year later, St. Louis flipped Montgomery to the Texas Rangers in exchange for Tekoah Roby, Thomas Sagesse, and John King. Montgomery is now the Rangers top starting pitcher this postseason, and he'll likely get the ball for Texas in Game 5 of the ALCS on Friday night.
He won 10 games in 32 starts and posted an ERA of 3.20. This postseason, he owns an ERA of 2.08 in his three starts, and he gave Texas 6.1 scoreless innings in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Astros on Sunday.
Starting pitching is a more urgent need for the Cardinals than the bullpen, as a good rotation can help alleviate the stress on the pen. Montgomery is somebody that can give a team a chance to win in postseason games, as he has done for the Rangers this October.
The Cardinals would certainly benefit from having him back in uniform next year.