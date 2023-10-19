Cardinals rumors: 3 former players to chase far before Jordan Hicks reunion
While a Jordan Hicks reunion could happen, these St. Louis Cardinals reunions make far more sense for the front office.
By Curt Bishop
Michael Wacha reunion in St. Louis could happen
Michael Wacha could ultimately opt out of his four-year deal with the San Diego Padres and return to the free agent market this winter. His deal includes club and player options.
Wacha began his career in St. Louis back in 2013 and was the NLCS MVP, beating Clayton Kershaw twice to send St. Louis to the World Series. Injuries derailed his time in St. Louis, and he left after a trying year in 2019, one in which he posted a 4.76 ERA.
Since joining the Boston Red Sox last year, Wacha has been a completely different pitcher, looking more like he did in his rookie campaign with St. Louis. This year, the 32-year-old right-hander won 14 games in 24 starts and posted an ERA of 3.22.
Injuries are certainly a concern for Wacha, as since 2014, he has dealt with stress reactions in his shoulder, but he could be somebody that serves the Cardinals well as a starter in 2024.
Of course, he'll have to opt out of his deal with San Diego to become a free agent, casting doubt over a potential reunion. But fans would certainly be happy to have the veteran righty back in town.