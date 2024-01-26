3 Oli Marmol replacements Cardinals should already be eyeing for 2025
The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves at an inflection point. If they can't bounce back into contention, they may need to go a different direction with their manager
By Curt Bishop
1. Skip Schumaker
To revisit the subject of the Cardinals usually hiring from within, there is an external candidate with strong connections to the organization.
Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker has a club option for 2025, which if not exercised could lead him right back to St. Louis. Schumaker made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2005 and won two World Series titles with the team.
After stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds, Schumaker retired from playing and began his coaching career. He spent four seasons as the bench coach of the San Diego Padres and even joined the Cardinals staff in 2022.
Miami hired him for 2023 and he earned Manager of the Year honors in the National League after guiding them to the postseason. Schumaker is familiar with the Cardinals winning ways and would bring a fresh voice to the clubhouse.
In a sense, Schumaker could be considered an internal replacement. As a young manager, he could connect with the players on a personal level and quickly gain their trust.
Of course, the Marlins would have to decline his club option for this to be possible, but it's something the Cardinals should be considering.