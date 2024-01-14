Cardinals rumors: Door left open for Goldschmidt trade, Insider thinks more moves on the way, bullpen options
- The Cardinals seem likely to add to their bullpen. What options are available to them?
- One Cardinals insider believes the Cardinals will make more moves
- Information has trickled out about a timeline for a Paul Goldschmidt contract extension
By Josh Wilson
More moves likely on the way for Cardinals
After a bulk of moves in November that included signing Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Sonny Gray to refit the starting rotation, the St. Louis Cardinals have been somewhat silent on more moves.
The Cardinals put together some other moves in December like a trade to acquire Nick Robertson, but the rest of their moves have been arbitration-adjacent since then. A reasonable assumption might be to conclude the Cardinals are done making moves, but not so fast...
Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch published an article looking at five quotes from team president John Mozeliak that hint the team isn't done adding. Co-signed by his insider colleague Derrick Goold, there are clearly enough dots to connect that result in the team looking for more moves to make.
Here's a great summary from Frederickson on some things Mozeliak said that hint at more possible transactions to come:
The bullpen, as Frederickson points out, is the biggest area of need that is likely getting attention from the front office, but even the rotation, which has already received the bulk of Mozeliak's attention, could see some moves.
Suffice it to say Cardinals fans shouldn't resign to a completely quiet next several weeks before pitchers and catchers report.