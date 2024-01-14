Cardinals rumors: Door left open for Goldschmidt trade, Insider thinks more moves on the way, bullpen options
- The Cardinals seem likely to add to their bullpen. What options are available to them?
- One Cardinals insider believes the Cardinals will make more moves
- Information has trickled out about a timeline for a Paul Goldschmidt contract extension
By Josh Wilson
Bullpen options the Cardinals could consider
As mentioned previously, if moves are to happen, the bullpen appears to be the most likely piece of the roster to see new players added. Who could St. Louis look to to continue filling out the pen?
Here are some still available:
- Liam Hendriks
- Josh Hader
- Matt Barnes
- Hector Neris
- Matt Moore
- Adam Ottavino
- Collin McHugh
- Aroldis Chapman
Spotrac suggests that Barnes would be the most affordable, with Moore, McHugh, and Ottavino to follow.
Some of the names on that list may not inspire a ton of confidence or necessarily spark joy, which is perhaps why the team has slowed on moves and is working methodically to make sure, whoever they sign, they'll be an add to the team's ability to win in 2024.
Bang for your buck might bring the Cardinals toward Matt Moore, who put up a 176 ERA+ across three different teams last year with a 2.56 ERA. Each of his last three seasons has featured a sub-3.00 ERA. I would balk at the recent history of Ottavino and Chapman, who have had really strong peaks but super low valleys.
There's always the trade market, too, where the Cardinals could look to add a relief pitcher.