Cardinals rumors: Josh Hader link, more moves to come, Hicks bullet dodged
St. Louis Cardinals chances of landing Josh Hader, more potential avenues for improvement, and why Jordan Hicks wasn't the right fit.
By Curt Bishop
Cardinals rumors: Chances of landing Hader
Continuing on the subject of relievers, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report made a list of realistic options for each top remaining free agents. The Cardinals were listed as one for Josh Hader.
There is no indication at the moment that the Cardinals are in the mix for the veteran closer, but Hader would be a welcome addition to the Cards' bullpen. Reuter notes that the Philadelphia Phillies and Texas Rangers are looking less likely to land the All-Star closer.
In 2023, Hader posted a microscopic 1.28 ERA and an astounding strikeout-to-walk ratio of 85-to 30. The hard-throwing left-hander also notched 33 saves.
Granted, a move for Hader appears unlikely for the Cardinals due to his price tag. However, if his free agency continues to drag on, it's very possible that the price tag on Hader could lower, which would put him closer to the Cardinals comfort zone.
Hader is obviously familiar with the NL Central thanks to his time with the Milwaukee Brewers. He was with Milwaukee from 2016-2022 and established himself as baseball's most elite relievers. Hader spent the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres.
It will be interesting to see what happens with the left-hander's free agency and if his price will come down.