Cardinals rumors: Josh Hader link, more moves to come, Hicks bullet dodged
St. Louis Cardinals chances of landing Josh Hader, more potential avenues for improvement, and why Jordan Hicks wasn't the right fit.
By Curt Bishop
Cardinals rumors: More potential avenues for improvement
The Cardinals aren't likely to make another major splash this offseason after signing Sonny Gray, but that doesn't mean there aren't potential avenues for improvement, especially for the bullpen.
President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has continually stated that he likes the Cardinals roster as currently constructed but is leaving the door open for more potential additions.
"We're going to keep looking and continue to see if there's a way to improve this club and make some additions," said Mozeliak. "Overall, we feel good about where we are, but there's always some work to do.
Patrick McAvoy of Inside the Cardinals on FanNation stated that it's unlikely the Cardinals target another free agent starting pitcher. The bullpen however, is a different story. Options such as Josh Hader, Hector Neris, Aroldis Chapman, Wandy Peralta, and Matt Moore are available in free agency.
Another high-leverage arm would certainly help the Cardinals as they try to build a contending roster for 2024. The bullpen was as big of a problem as the starting rotation, as it was overexposed due to the lack of innings provided by the rotation.
In addition to adding three free agent starters, the Cardinals also added right-hander Andrew Kittredge to their bullpen. Kittredge was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for speedy outfielder Richie Palacios.
It will be interesting to see what will happen next for the Cardinals. Bullpen additions appear more likely than rotation additions, but the fact that Mozeliak hasn't ruled anything out just yet should be an encouraging sign for Cardinals fans that were hoping to see more activity this offseason.