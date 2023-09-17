Cardinals Rumors: 3 former NL Central rivals who could replace Oli Marmol
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't going to get rid of Oli Marmol this offseason. But if they were, there are several former rivals who could replace him.
By Mark Powell
Cardinals Rumors: Why not hire Joe Maddon?
Joe Maddon has been out of baseball this year, and for good reason. He wanted to take a year off after his falling out with the Los Angeles Angels. Maddon is best known for his time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs, where his innovative approach quite literally changed the game as we know it today.
To join a franchise like St. Louis, Maddon would need to be given the freedom necessary to act on his own accord, something he thought was seriously lacking in Anaheim. Perhaps linking up with Mozeliak would be a good partnership, but it's unclear if they have a similar approach to player development.
Still, it's impossible to deny that Maddon tends to get results wherever he goes. The Angels did not work out as planned, unfortunately, but Maddon chalked that up to philosophical differences rather than blaming the players or coaching staff. With the talent the Cards already have in store, plus the positional flexibility they can offer, Maddon may be the brilliant managerial mind they desperately need to make up for deficiencies in other areas on the roster, like the pitching staff.