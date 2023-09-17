Cardinals Rumors: 3 former NL Central rivals who could replace Oli Marmol
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't going to get rid of Oli Marmol this offseason. But if they were, there are several former rivals who could replace him.
By Mark Powell
Cardinals Rumors: Craig Counsell is bound to leave Milwaukee. Why not for St. Louis?
Craig Counsell's future in Milwaukee is up in the air, and the Brewers manager could be one of the more high-profile free agents, and his playing days are long behind him. Counsell declined to extend his contract prior to the start of the regular season, and recent talks between the two sides broke down, as well.
“Relative to Craig’s future, we actually met yesterday and decided that all the focus is going to be on the field,” Mark Attanasio told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Everything’s going so well that we’ll get together after the season’s over and talk about it.”
Attanasio reaffirmed his confidence in Counsell, saying that the decision to return will ultimately fall on him. One can expect multiple teams to call Counsell's reps after the season, including the New York Mets, who just hired Counsell's former boss with the MIlwaukee Brewers, David Stearns.
The Cards will not be among the teams interested, but it sure would make sense for them to poke around and gauge Counsell's interest. When one of the best managers in baseball becomes available, you don't sit on your hands.