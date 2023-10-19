Cardinals rumors: Ranking 3 pitchers Cardinals already targeting in free agency
The Cardinals need all of the pitching they can get, and these three starting pitchers make the most sense moving forward.
1) Jordan Montgomery
Well would you look at that? Another former Cardinal. Jordan Montgomery is a player St. Louis believed in when they traded fan favorite Harrison Bader to the Yankees to acquire him, and he didn't let them down in the slightest.
The team needed pitching help in 2022 and he pitched like an ace for them down the stretch helping the Cardinals win the NL Central. He was the ace of the staff again in 2023 and once again, lived up to the billing. In 21 starts for the Cardinals this season, he posted a 3.42 ERA in 121 innings pitched. He was the lone bright spot in an abysmal rotation before being traded to the Rangers at the trade deadline.
All Montgomery did for the Rangers was continue to get better. His 2.79 ERA in 11 starts down the stretch helped them squeak into the postseason. He was their Game 1 starter when they got to the postseason, and in his three playoff starts the Rangers are 3-0 while Montgomery has a 2.08 ERA. He most recently shut out the Astros on the road in Game 1 of the ALCS through 6.1 innings.
Montgomery is establishing himself as a legitimate ace, and that's an obvious need for the Cardinals. The reasons I'd rank him above Gray are fairly simple. One, he's done it in St. Louis before. Two, he's three years younger than Gray and would command a similar deal.
The Cardinals really can't go wrong with either starter, and should honestly be doing whatever they can to land both. Adding Hicks as well would be icing on the cake for the Cardinals as they look to revamp this horrific pitching staff.