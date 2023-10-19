Cardinals rumors: Ranking 3 pitchers Cardinals already targeting in free agency
The Cardinals need all of the pitching they can get, and these three starting pitchers make the most sense moving forward.
2) Sonny Gray
Sonny Gray has been linked to the Cardinals multiple times already, and it's easy to see why. He won't break the bank like Yoshinobu Yamamoto or Aaron Nola, and it can be argued that at least for 2024, he can be more impactful.
The right-hander is coming off an excellent year with the Twins, posting a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts and 184 innings pitched. He finished second in the AL in ERA only behind Gerrit Cole, and can easily find himself finishing as a Cy Young finalist after finishing in the top 15 in both innings pitched and strikeouts.
He doesn't have the most overpowering stuff, but Gray has been a trustworthy frontline starter for most of his 11-year career, and this past season was arguably the best of them all. Gray is not only a proven regular season performer, but he has a 3.26 ERA in six postseason starts as well.
A big reason why Gray isn't the top dog on the free agency market is because of his age. He's going to be 34 when he signs his next deal, and that contract will presumably be for at least four years taking him to his late 30's. While age can be a concern, St. Louis is trying to win now with Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado still on the roster. It's a risk they can and should be taking.