Cardinals rumors: Ranking 3 pitchers Cardinals already targeting in free agency
The Cardinals need all of the pitching they can get, and these three starting pitchers make the most sense moving forward.
If there's one glaring hole on this St. Louis Cardinals roster, it's pitching. The reason this team performed so abysmally in 2023 was mainly because of how putrid their pitching was.
The Cardinals knew they'd be a little short on the pitching front, but didn't expect virtually everyone to have a down year. Guys like Adam Wainwright and Miles Mikolas were shells of themselves and after they traded Jordan Montgomery away, the rotation had virtually nobody left. The team went 71-91, missing the postseason and finishing in last place in the NL Central.
For the Cardinals to turn things around in 2024 they'll need to address the pitching. They won't buy an entire rotation but they'll need to make multiple additions to ensure that they're running out a competent starting staff. St. Louis could and should make a trade for a starter, but they're going to also have to spend in free agency. Fortunately, they're already linked to three different pitchers who should be difference makers in 2024 according to Katie Woo of The Athletic. This is a ranking of who the Cardinals are already targeting from worst to best.
3) Jordan Hicks
Jordan Hicks is a familiar name for every Cardinals fan as he was with them from 2018 through the first half of the 2023 season. His stint in St. Louis had some ups and downs as he battled through a plethora of injuries, but when healthy, Hicks can be lethal. We saw that this season as he was a rare bright spot in a brutal year.
The right-hander had a 3.67 ERA in 40 appearances for the Cardinals this season and even recorded eight saves in 11 tries with Ryan Helsley injured. He ended his Cardinals tenure pitching as well as he ever had, posting a 1.88 ERA in his final 26 appearances. His success made him one of the most sought after relievers on the market, and he ended up landing in Toronto.
Hicks continued his dominance north of the border as he posted a 2.63 ERA in 25 appearances as the team's primary set-up man. Hicks would be an excellent addition for St. Louis who reportedly wanted him on a multi-year extension before shipping him away, but the bullpen is nowhere near as big of a need for the team as the rotation. They still have Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos around along with other decent arms. Targeting the rotation is the most important thing for this franchise, although Hicks would still be a great addition.