Cardinals Rumors: Wainwright benching, ugly injury, Ohtani price drop?
Could the St. Louis Cardinals bench Adam Wainwright? An ugly injury to Giovanny Gallegos has ended his season. Will the Cards be in on Shohei Ohtani?
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals rumors: Giovanny Gallegos is done for the season
Giovanny Gallegos has been one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals this season, but he's done for the year after suffering a rotator cuff injury. Gallegos should remain on the roster through the offseason -- offering some rare turnover for this pitching staff that could otherwise look much different in 2024.
"Cardinals are placing Giovanny Gallegos on the IL with a rotator cuff injury, effectively ending his season," The Athletic's Katie Woo said. "Disappointing year for a guy who had turned into one of the bullpen’s most dependable arms over the last three seasons."
It's been a tough year for a player who has been one of the more dependable arms in the St. Louis bullpen. However, his 3.13 ERA over six years as a Cardinal warrant some loyalty from the fanbase and organization.
The Cards are going big-game hunting for starting pitching this offseason. The likes of Aaron Nola of the Phillies are at the top of their wish list, with Jordan Montgomery not far behind. With Wainwright retiring in just a few weeks time, expect the Cardinals to add at least two, if not three starting pitchers to their rotation before the start of next season.