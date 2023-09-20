Cardinals Rumors: Wainwright benching, ugly injury, Ohtani price drop?
Could the St. Louis Cardinals bench Adam Wainwright? An ugly injury to Giovanny Gallegos has ended his season. Will the Cards be in on Shohei Ohtani?
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: What Shohei Ohtani's injury means for free agency
Shohei Ohtani underwent elbow surgery on Tuesday which will keep him from pitching in the 2024 season. However, he'll be available as a DH come Opening Day. There's some potential that this could lower his asking price, but not by much. Would the St. Louis Cardinals consider taking a run at him? Per FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray, Ohtani is expected to leave the Angels:
"Not only did it signal that the Angels were done in 2023, it perhaps signaled the end to Ohtani’s tenure in Anaheim. He’s made it clear that he wants to compete in the postseason. He has not done so in six seasons in Anaheim despite being the best player in baseball. The Angels did everything they could to keep Ohtani. In the end, however, this was increasingly likely to be his last season in Anaheim."
The Cardinals need to prioritize pitching this offseason, and they are expected to be in the market for several high-leverage starters. That will not include Ohtani, who cannot pitch until the 2025 season. St. Louis is in the market for Aaron Nola, Jordan Montgomery and more.
St. Louis would be a surprise suitor for Ohtani, who will thrive anywhere he goes. Because of that, don't expect him to become a Cardinal, but rather stay on the west coast.