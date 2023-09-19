MLB Rumors: Grading Angels offseason wish list including Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout plans
The Los Angeles Angels are, once again, one of baseball's most fascinating teams headed into the offseason. Here's their wish list, including Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout plans.
Attempting to re-sign Shohei Ohtani
When the Los Angeles Angels went all-in at the trade deadline, and elected to keep Shohei Ohtani, it signaled that the team has every intention of making a strong push to keep the two-way superstar.
Except things did not go as planned. Not even close.
The Angels quickly fell out of postseason contention. Ohtani tore his UCL. Then, in one of the most unprecedented moves in recent baseball history, they placed Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore, Reynaldo Lopez, Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk on waivers, allowing contending teams the opportunity to claim each player for no acquisition cost. They’d merely just have to pay the remainder of their salaries in 2023.
Not only did it signal that the Angels were done in 2023, it perhaps signaled the end to Ohtani’s tenure in Anaheim. He’s made it clear that he wants to compete in the postseason. He has not done so in six seasons in Anaheim despite being the best player in baseball.
The Angels did everything they could to keep Ohtani. In the end, however, this was increasingly likely to be his last season in Anaheim.
Odds the Angels keep Ohtani: 2/10.