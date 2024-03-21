Cavs coach details threats from sports gamblers: 'No doubt it's crossed the line'
Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff opens up about receiving threats from sports gamblers.
By Kyle Delaney
Cleveland Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff recently opened up about the threats he's received from sports gamblers, stressing the dangerous nature of the situation. “It's a dangerous game and a fine line we're walking for sure,” Bickerstaff told Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor.
Bickerstaff described his own run-ins with some of these sports gamblers. “They got my telephone number and were sending me crazy messages about where I live and my kids and all that stuff." Bickerstaff promptly informed the NBA, leading to a serious response, although no charges were filed against the offender. This is something that coaches, players, and referees all have to deal with, and in Bickerstaff's eyes, it's a major distraction.
J.B. Bickerstaff concerned about gambling's impact on players, coaches, and fans
Bickerstaff noted that these threats started last season, coinciding with the legalization and surge of online sports gambling across the country. According to Bickerstaff, there have been "numerous instances" where he's trying to shout instructions to his players from the sidelines, only to have fans berate him for decision-making that involves spreads, over-under totals and player-related parlays. “I’m standing up there and we may have a 10-point lead and the spread is 11 and people are yelling at me to leave the guys in so that we can cover the spread." Bickerstaff explained, "It’s ridiculous."
Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra shared a similar experience, recalling an incident where security had to remove a screaming fan from behind the Heat's bench because Victor Oladipo didn't take an open three and the aforementioned fan bet on the final score of the game. Spolestra explained, "There’s just a lot of unintended consequences with that from a security standpoint that I’m not sure everybody totally understood." Bickerstaff echoed Spoelstra's concerns, emphasizing how, "A lot of times the people who are gambling, this money pays their bill or their rent, and then there are emotions that come from that.”
This conversation gained even more traction when Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton revealed on Tuesday that this rise in gambling has affected him psychologically as a player. "To half the world, I’m just helping them make money on DraftKings or whatever … I’m the prop, you know what I mean? That’s what my social media mostly consists of.” Haliburton told reporters. He also said he's seeing a sports psychologist and that's helped him.
Haliburton is not alone in his crusade against gamblers. Kevin Durant wrote a tweet directed at gamblers earlier this season too, calling them out.
Per @KDTrey5 on X/Twitter:
Sports betting is now legal in 39 states. The NBA also just announced that live betting is coming soon to NBA League Pass. With so much added pressure and scrutiny on individual performances, are we in danger of overshadowing the actual game? How much longer until we're detracting from the overall viewing experience for the fans? Ultimately, Bickerstaff makes an excellent point, raising awareness about sports betting dangers and the need for caution.