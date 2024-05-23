Cavs planning for the offseason expecting Donovan Mitchell to re-sign
The Cleveland Cavaliers were eliminated from the 2024 NBA playoffs seven days ago. Since then, the front office has focused fully on its upcoming offseason plans, but primarily on the future of star Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell has one year left on his current deal, but many expect him to agree to an extension with the Cavs, even though there have been many reports of other teams in the league being interested in his talents. He is set to earn $35 million next season in Cleveland. Other teams that are ready to make offers on Mitchell are reportedly the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and Miami Heat.
It's been reported that Mitchell was not happy with his teammates' lack of focus in Cleveland and didn't buy head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's coaching methods.
However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the five-time All-Star was happy with the team. He cited the progress they had made this season, where they jumped up to fourth in the Eastern Conference standings despite going a large chunk of the season without both Evan Mobley and Darius Garland due to injury.
His backcourt partner Darius Garland is also looking for an extension. But the relationship between the two has not been all sunshine and rainbows. Many recent reports suggest that if Mitchell signs a long-term deal with the team, Garland will be weeks away from a trade.
League insider Mark Medina (h/t GiveMeSport) strongly believes that if the Cavs do make changes it will start with Bickerstaff and the players around Mitchell.
"If Cleveland makes any changes, it's going to be with J.B. Bickerstaff and Darius Garland," Medina said. "I know that there's a lot been made about the chemistry issues with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, or frustration about Jarrett Allen, with his rib injury, and J.B. Bickerstaff and his coaching.”
He also believes that Cleveland will try its best to approach Mitchell to ensure his satisfaction with the organization and what it has to offer the star.
After leading the team in points and steals over the past two regular seasons, the Cavaliers should expect to offer the star whatever he wants if they want to keep contending with him on their side.