1 advantage the Boston Celtics have over every Atlantic Division team
The Boston Celtics are the early favorites to win the Atlantic Division. Here's one advantage they hold over every team.
Celtics' advantage over Knicks: Offensive diversity
The Celtics' offense proved maddeningly predictable at points during the postseason, but even Joe Mazzulla managed to pull enough tricks out of his sleeve to muster a conference finals appearance and a seven-game run against Miami. The Knicks, like the Nets, probably have more depth in the second unit, but the Celtics' top-end talent easily trumps New York.
With Tom Thibodeau at the reins, the Knicks are managed by a notoriously inflexible offensive coach. New York finished 11th in the NBA in total 3-pointers made last season, but percentage-wise the Knicks were 19th. The offense is centered on two iso-heavy stars — Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle — with a supporting cast made up of subpar shooters and R.J. Barrett, who continues to operate as the third wheel despite growing evidence that he should not.
Both Brunson and Randle suffer from a level of predictability in big moments. Brunson is crafty enough to carve out space anywhere on the court and Randle is a one-man wrecking ball, but neither offers much support away from the ball. The Knicks offense has a tendency to grow stiff in the halfcourt as movement halts and the core pieces go to work.
The Celtics suffer from similar bouts of tunnel vision from their star duo, but Tatum has developed into a reliable playmaker for others and Brown is well-positioned to attack seams in the defense while Tatum draws the bulk of the opposition's focus. Add in the offensive dynamism of Kristaps Porzingis, who can work several different actions on the perimeter and score from all three levels, and Boston's offense is simply at another level.
Al Horford is a useful elbow passing hub. Malcolm Brogdon was a No. 1 option in Indiana. Derrick White was the third-best player on the team in the playoffs. It goes on and on. The Knicks are a playoff-quality opponent, but the Celtics have an unambiguous edge.