CFB transfer portal rumors: DJU’s two suitors, Dante Moore favorite, Riley Leonard buzz
- Notre Dame isn't the only team in the mix for Riley Leonard
- A favorite has emerged for Dante Moore
- DJ Uiagalelei could have title-contending options
DJ Uiagalelei's two suitors
Florida State and Oregon are focused on their conference championship aspirations in 2023, but the question of who will quarterback both of those teams in 2024 still looms.
DJ Uiagalelei could be the answer.
The Oregon State quarterback who recently entered the transfer portal is reportedly looking at the Seminoles and Ducks as potential destinations, according to Pete Nakos of On3.
Both of those programs are losing their star quarterbacks at the end of the season. FSU's Jordan Travis, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this fall, and Oregon's Bo Nix will be out of eligibility.
The Ducks a potential ace in the hole if they decide Uiagalelei is their guy. His brother Matayo plays for Oregon.
When Uiagalelei left Clemson after two lackluster seasons as a starter, it wasn't certain he could live up to the expectations of a title-contending program. He was a far more efficient quarterback with Oregon State this season, raising his stock as a transfer portal option.
Uiagalelei hasn't ruled out declaring for the NFL Draft. So there is still the possibility that he will head that direction instead. However, if he doesn't like what he hears in his NFL draft evaluation, he could spend his final season of eligibility with a new team.