CFB transfer portal rumors: DJU’s two suitors, Dante Moore favorite, Riley Leonard buzz
- Notre Dame isn't the only team in the mix for Riley Leonard
- A favorite has emerged for Dante Moore
- DJ Uiagalelei could have title-contending options
Dante Moore favorite
Chip Kelly appears to have kept his job at UCLA but he couldn't keep five-star quarterback Dante Moore from the transfer portal.
The talented freshman had an inconsistent first season in college. He threw for 11 touchdowns but had nine interceptions with a passer rating of 125.6. He's now looking for a new home that's capable of unlocking his talent as a passer. The possible landing spots for the Detroit product are already obvious.
Bruce Feldman dropped Michigan State as a program to watch for Moore since he'd be able to step right into a starting role with the Spartans.
Along with Michigan State, Oregon has to be in consideration since he was previously committed to the Ducks before flipping to UCLA. And of course, there's Michigan. The Wolverines could be in need of a quarterback if J.J. McCarthy declares for the draft.
247Sports rated Moore as the No. 4 overall prospect in the class of 2023. He's the No. 1 available player in the transfer portal, so the competition for his services could be fierce.