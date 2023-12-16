CFB transfer portal rumors: Georgia exodus, Maalik Murphy favorite, Oregon double-dipping?
- Georgia lost another five-star to the transfer portal
- Maalik Murphy set a visit with an obvious favorite destination
- Oregon is trying to have their cake and eat it too at QB
Oregon looking to double-dip with QBs in the transfer portal
You'd think Oregon would be content at quarterback after landing Dillon Gabriel in the transfer portal, but the Ducks are thinking long term at the position.
Gabriel only has one year of eligibility left and former four-star QB Ty Thompson entered the portal himself. So Dan Lanning and company are hoping to shore up the quarterback room for life after Gabriel. Dante Moore could help them do it. He's visiting Eugene this weekend, according to Pete Nakos of On3.
The five-star freshman who started multiple games for UCLA this year was committed to Oregon before flipping to the Bruins.
Moore has also been linked to Michigan, Ohio State and Miami, so his interest in circling back to Oregon could be seen as counterintuitive. However, it seems his first priority is not an immediate starting job. He may be willing to sit behind Gabriel with an eye on developing.
Landing Moore now would give the Ducks an extremely strong backup to Gabriel while ensuring they won't necessarily have to rely on the portal to fill their quarterback vacancy next year when Gabriel graduates.
Why couldn't that be an option for Moore in Michigan behind J.J. McCarthy, should he choose to spurn the NFL draft?
Moore is from Michigan, so the connection to the Wolverines was initially seen as strong. However, there are rumblings that the development of Jayden Denegal and Alex Orji has made the addition of a transfer quarterback more unlikely in Ann Arbor.