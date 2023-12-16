CFB transfer portal rumors: Georgia exodus, Maalik Murphy favorite, Oregon double-dipping?
- Georgia lost another five-star to the transfer portal
- Maalik Murphy set a visit with an obvious favorite destination
- Oregon is trying to have their cake and eat it too at QB
Maalik Murphy sets visit to obvious favorite
Texas backup quarterback Maalik Murphy entered the transfer portal before the College Football Playoff begrudgingly but he needed to get a move on deciding his next destination. Where that might be could already be coming into focus.
Maybe it's a coincidence, but Murphy put his name into the portal just days after Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was named the head coach at Duke. Murphy and Diaz have known each other since the quarterback was in eighth grade, according to Tom Loy of 247Sports.
"I was told (Duke is) definitely the team to watch," Loy said on the 247Sports Transfer Portal Show.
Murphy is scheduled to visit Duke on Friday, then Baylor and Oregon State. He's also been linked to Georgia and USC. So the competition for his signature appears to still be in the early stages.
Right now though, a visit to Duke means a chance for the Blue Devils to make the first impression. Diaz needs to replace Riley Leonard, who transfered to Notre Dame, and he can certainly offer Murphy the starting job he desires.