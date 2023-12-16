CFB transfer portal rumors: Georgia exodus, Maalik Murphy favorite, Oregon double-dipping?
- Georgia lost another five-star to the transfer portal
- Maalik Murphy set a visit with an obvious favorite destination
- Oregon is trying to have their cake and eat it too at QB
Five-star freshman joins Georgia's transfer portal exodus
In the transfer portal era, it's not uncommon to see a wave of transfers out of even the most stable programs. But Georgia's current exodus feels significant.
Former five-star cornerback A.J. Harris became the latest high-profile player to put his name into the portal after just one season in Athens.
Harris played in seven of the first eight games for Georgia but his involvement dwindled as the season went on. That no doubt played a factor in his decision to seek out opportunity elsewhere.
The cornerback picked Georgia over Ohio State in recruiting. It'll be interesting to see if the Buckeyes come into play as his transfer saga plays out. However, there are already murmurings that Auburn is the school to watch.
Harris is one of 15 scholarship players who are looking to leave Georgia this offseason.
- OL Aliou Bah
- OL Austin Blaske → North Carolina
- ILB Jamon Dumas-Johnson
- CB Nyland Green
- CB AJ Harris
- WR Yazeed Haynes
- DL Jonathan Jefferson → SMU
- OLB Marvin Jones Jr.
- ILB EJ Lightsey
- OLB CJ Madden
- WR Jackson Meeks → Syracuse
- OLB Darris Smith
- ILB Xavian Sorey
- QB Brock Vandagriff → Kentucky
- K Jared Zirkel
Along with Harris, Marvin Jones Jr., Xavian Sorey, Nyland Green, Darris Smith, CJ Madden, Jonathan Jefferson and Brock Vandagriff were Top 250 recruits in their day.
Still more could follow.