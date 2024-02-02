CFB transfer portal rumors: Predicting where the 10 best remaining players sign
Spring practice will be here before you know, but where will these top uncommitted college football players end up now that they have spent quite a bit of time in the transfer portal?
By John Buhler
It is Groundhog Day! Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow, meaning spring is right around the corner. As we start to go outside a bit more now than we have in months, that means spring practice in major college football is about to embark. While the transfer portal remains open for a handful of teams in the wake of some major coaching changes after early signing day, not everyone has a team.
The remaining holdovers in the transfer portal are not as robust as they were only a few weeks ago. Regardless, there are still plenty of high-quality college football players to be had in the portal. With teams like Alabama, Arizona, Washington and now Boston College having recent openings, the portal will be in use for them, as well as Group of Five jobs like Buffalo, San Jose State and South Alabama.
So what we are going to do today in an attempt to catch our breath for one hot minute is to predict and project where the top remaining players still in the transfer portal will end up. 247Sports did a bit of a rundown as to what we could expect from the remaining holdovers of note. Some potential fits for players still in the transfer portal are obvious, whereas others might need a little more thought.
To the best of my forecasting abilities, here is where I think the best players in portal will end up at.
10. Texas A&M Aggies CB Tyreek Chappell
Tyreek Chappell has been in the transfer portal for nearly two months now. He started in every regular-season game for the Texas A&M Aggies last season. While one would think a seasoned upperclassman previously in an SEC defensive backfield would be a hot commodity in the transfer portal, that has not been the case for Chappell. So where is the likeliest place for him to end up at?
I think it is pretty obvious that Chappell will inevitably follow Texas A&M's former interim head coach Elijah Robinson to Syracuse. He was Chappell's primary recruiter to Texas A&M out of high school. Robinson received a promotion to defensive coordinator on Fran Brown's first staff in Syracuse. It is ridiculously cold in that part of the country, but I am bullish on the Orange in 2024 and on this here fit.
Prediction: Syracuse Orange
9. Washington Huskies WR Vincent Holmes
Vincent Holmes only spent one season at Washington playing for Kalen DeBoer before entering the transfer portal. As with all former Huskies players, it would not shock me to see Holmes follow his former head coach to his new place of employment at Alabama. However, I think this native Californian safety would make a lot of sense for another former Pac-12 team changing leagues.
Holmes was heavily recruited by Deion Sanders' staff to Colorado before he decided on Washington. While Holmes could stay put and have success playing for Jedd Fisch in Seattle, I really like the idea of Holmes linking up with Sanders in Boulder to claim some territory in the new Big 12. Colorado went 4-8 last year, but I think with the right additions this team could go something like 8-4 in 2024.
Prediction: Colorado Buffaloes