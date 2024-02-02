CFB transfer portal rumors: Predicting where the 10 best remaining players sign
Spring practice will be here before you know, but where will these top uncommitted college football players end up now that they have spent quite a bit of time in the transfer portal?
By John Buhler
8. Arizona Wildcats WR Audric Harris
Audric Harris committed to play for Jedd Fisch at Arizona out of high school. The former Bishop Gorman standout from Las Vegas seems like a decent fit to stay in Tucson to play for his new head coach Brent Brennan coming over from San Jose State. However, I would be hard-pressed to not pounce on the opportunity to play for Fisch's new team in the new Big Ten over at Washington.
The Huskies need to replace a ton of weapons in the receiver room with so many guys declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. Although Washington was able to retain former Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers after briefly re-entering the portal, U-Dub will need some reinforcements to succeed in their new league. With a savvy veteran quarterback and opportunities to be had at receiver, this is obvious.
Prediction: Washington Huskies
7. San Jose State Spartans EDGE Tre Smith
Tre Smith may still be in the transfer portal, but his landing spot in 2024 is another painfully obvious one. If he does leave the Bay Area because he doesn't want to play for Ken Niumatalolo for some reason, Smith should follow his former head coach Brent Brennan to Tuscon. The Arizona Wildcats should be fairly competitive in their first season in the Big 12, possibly making it over to Arlington.
Given that Smith is an Arizona native hailing from Mesa, what a terrific opportunity to play for your home state's flagship university ahead of what could be your final season of college football. While I think San Jose State will continue to be a well-run operation with financial constraints under Niumatalolo, the opportunities ahead to follow Brennan into the desert at Arizona are just too grand.
Prediction: Arizona Wildcats