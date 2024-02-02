CFB transfer portal rumors: Predicting where the 10 best remaining players sign
Spring practice will be here before you know, but where will these top uncommitted college football players end up now that they have spent quite a bit of time in the transfer portal?
By John Buhler
4. LSU Tigers CB Denver Harris
At this point, who even really knows what Denver Harris is going to do during his second time in the transfer portal. He would have to sit out a year after initially agreeing to play for Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M before transferring over to LSU to play for Brian Kelly. My guess is he will want to enroll at his new school after the spring semester to take a breather a bit and figure out exactly where he wants to go.
He is a Houston native, which is a Power Four program now. Willie Fritz is taking over the Cougars after having great success previously at Tulane. All things equal, U of H may have the highest ceiling of any program in the new Big 12. Harris County is absolutely dripping with high school football talent. To me, Houston is a terrific place for kids from the metro area to return by way of the transfer portal.
Prediction: Houston Cougars
3. Stanford TE Benjamin Yurosek
Stanford had been a candidate for Tight End University, until it wasn't... That claim probably belongs to Georgia, but Iowa and Notre Dame do a fantastic job of developing guys at that position group as well. Cardinal tight end Benjamin Yurosek has already visited Athens and is looking at Texas as well. I think either Kirby Smart or Steve Sarkisian would love having this spectacled tight end on their team.
While the big and bulky glasses remind me of college football legend Brandon Burlsworth (RIP), they also remind me of Georgia's iconic former placekicker Rodrigo Blankenship. For the sake of Hot Rod, let Yurosek be a Dawg. Georgia needs to replace Brock Bowers. Todd Hartley is a fantastic recruiter of the position. To go from a Pac-12 afterthought to a national title hopeful would be quite the upgrade.
Prediction: Georgia Bulldogs