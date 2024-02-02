CFB transfer portal rumors: Predicting where the 10 best remaining players sign
Spring practice will be here before you know, but where will these top uncommitted college football players end up now that they have spent quite a bit of time in the transfer portal?
By John Buhler
2. Miami RedHawks RB Rashad Amos
After spending three years at South Carolina, Rashad Amos transferred to Miami (OH) this past season. Once again, he is back in the transfer portal, hoping to close out his lengthy college football career on a good note. While a return to South Carolina is probably not happening after the Gamecocks just added Raheim Sanders out of the transfer portal in Arkansas, what about UNC?
This is a program Amos has somewhat been tied to. While a return to his native Georgia could be in play at places like Georgia Tech, and maybe even Georgia, North Carolina needs to do something to save face after pretty much wasting Drake Maye's talent at quarterback over the last few years. I expect the 2024 Tar Heels to be very ground-centric in what may be Mack Brown's last season.
Prediction: North Carolina Tar Heels
1. Arizona Wildcats CB Tacario Davis
Where things stand right now, Tacario Davis is the biggest name still left in the transfer portal. Despite being as coveted as he might be in the portal now, Davis was anything but that coming out of high school in his native Long Beach, California. Both of the Arizona schools offered him, as well as did Kansas. While I would have no problem staying or going to any of those schools, what about somewhere else?
My best guess is Davis will follow his former Arizona coach Jedd Fisch to Washington because he is one of the first coaches to believe in him. Kansas could be in play, but I doubt he will go to Arizona State. The other big team to keep an eye on would have to be USC, as the Trojans are close to home and they need help in the back-end of their defense. Washington is in a better position right now.
Prediction: Washington Huskies