CFB transfer portal rumors: Predicting where Walter Nolen, Cam Ward and the Top 22 unsigned transfers will commit
2. Evan Stewart transfer prediction: Alabama
Position: WR | Previous School: Texas A&M | Recruiting Star Rating: 5-star (2022)
A late addition to the portal as Evan Stewart entered the day before early Signing Day, but he comes in ranked as the second-best player in the portal behind only another former 5-star recruit and teammate at Texas A&M, Walter Nolen.
As for Stewart, the production hasn't been out of this world over two seasons and 18 games, but the talented receiver has still flashed with 91 total receptions for 1,163 yards and six touchdowns. Put in a more stable offense, he could be a true game-changing presence in the passing game. And while his Frisco, TX roots made me first lean to the Texas Longhorns, I think Nick Saban and Alabama go get a stud.
With Jalen Milroe set to return next season, the Crimson Tide need to upgrade their wide receiver room, something that's been an issue for the past two seasons, though it did improve slightly in 2023. Stewart could be that newcomer who can do that and elevate the Alabama offense to new heights, especially as Milroe hopefully takes the next step.
1. Walter Nolen transfer prediction: Ole Miss
Position: DL | Previous School: Texas A&M | Recruiting Star Rating: 5-star (2022)
It's not every day a player with the elite potential of Walter Nolen enters the transfer portal. This isn't just a player who can help land a playmaker on defense for a College Football Playoff contender. Nolen is the type of guy that can legitimately reshape the defense and elevate a solid unit to a great one, especially with the development that he showed from year one to year two with Texas A&M.
After flashing as a 5-star freshman in 2022, Nolen started to show signs of a breakout last season as a sophomore. Despite playing fewer than 375 snaps, he finished the year with 37 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 reported that Nolen is down to Ole Miss and Oregon as his final two. However, all the momentum is with Kiffin and the Rebels at this point with what they're doing in the portal and with Nolen's footprint growing up in the southeast. End of the day, he cements one of the best portal classes we've ever seen with what he does in Oxford this offseason, making Nolen the 285-pound cherry on top.