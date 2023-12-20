CFB transfer portal rumors: Predicting where Walter Nolen, Cam Ward and the Top 22 unsigned transfers will commit
4. A.J. Harris transfer prediction: Auburn
Position: CB | Previous School: Georgia | Recruiting Star Rating: 5-star (2023)
Another high-profile transfer from the Georgia Bulldogs, A.J. Harris is set to depart from Athens after just one season with the program. With the extremely deep and talented secondary, there weren't many opportunities for Harris to get on the field and it seems as if we're heading in the direction that the former 5-star wants to find a new home where he can not have that jockeying for playing time and simply be the guy in the secondary.
So why not head back closer to his home in Phenix City, AL and end up with the Auburn Tigers? As mentioned many times already, Auburn and Hugh Freeze have the opportunity to make a big jump forward going into the 2024 campaign and further beefing up the defense is as important to that as upgrading at quarterback and improving the offense is. Harris has the raw talent to be a massive piece in that equation and they'll bring the former 5-star back to his home state.
3. Nyland Green transfer prediction: Purdue
Position: CB | Previous School: Georgia | Recruiting Star Rating: 5-star (2021)
Despite all of the hype that Nyland Green had around him coming out of high school in Covington, GA, we haven't seen that translate to the same success on the field over three years in the Georgia Bulldogs program. He's been a depth piece playing a smaller role and, as such, it's not the biggest shock that he's in the transfer portal and simply looking to become a bigger factor for another team, especially with the Dawgs continuing to bring in more and more talent.
North Carolina and Arkansas appeared to be the leaders for Green given their coaching connections to Athens when he was recruited, but now it appears down to Pitt and Purdue. The Boilermakers are the predicted transfer destination for me, though. Ryan Walters had immense success developing and utilizing defensive backs while at Illinois as the DC that got guys like Devon Witherspoon drafted in the Top 10. Now at Purdue, that will be the final selling point to get Green to West Lafayette.