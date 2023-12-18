Champions League draw: Full schedule for the round of 16
The Champions League draw has been made with last year's winners Manchester City taking on Copenhagen. Here is who everyone will be playing.
The draw for the round of 16 of the Champions League has now been completed with last year's winners Manchester City taking on Copenhagen.
It is a match that Pep Guardiola's side will be heavy favorites for but Copenhagen have beaten their local rivals Manchester United earlier in the competition.
Fellow Premier League side Arsenal will be up against Porto. Last season's finalists Inter Milan are up against Atletico Madrid.
From a USMNT perspective, PSV Eindhoven whose roster includes Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi are up against Gio Reyna's Borussia Dortmund.
Other mouthwatering ties include Napoli against Barcelona which will see two of Diego Maradona's former clubs face off.
14 time champions Real Madrid play RB Leipzig, Lazio face Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are up against Real Sociedad.
The first legs will be on Feb. 13-14 or 20-21 with the return matches on March 5-6 or 12-13. Fans can watch these Champions League games on Paramount+.
Full Champions League schedule for the Round of 16:
- Porto vs. Arsenal
- Napoli vs. Barcelona
- Paris St-Germain vs. Real Sociedad
- Inter Milan vs. Atletico Madrid
- PSV Eindhoven vs. Borussia Dortmund
- Lazio vs. Bayern Munich
- Copenhagen vs. Manchester City
- RB Leipzig vs. Real Madrid