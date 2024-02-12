Charvarius Ward chose the nuclear option after Jets star Sauce Gardner's trash talk
New York Jets star Sauce Gardner had some not-so-kind words for the San Francisco 49ers. Charvarius Ward clapped back.
By Mark Powell
The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of Super Bowl 58. Despite holding a double-digit lead early in the game, the Kyle Shanahan-coached team yet again couldn't come through in a big moment.
San Francisco has lost to Kansas City in two of the last five Super Bowls. It's a tiresome trend for 49ers fans, as both Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy simply haven't proven good enough to defeat Patrick Mahomes. Sometimes it really is that simple.
Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets shared his thoughts on the big game, saying "I told y'all. The 9ers might look better on paper but the Chiefs always find a way." Ward did not take kindly to Gardner's opinion.
In a since-deleted tweet, Ward blasted Gardner and the Jets, saying "Bro yo a** ain't never sniffed the playoffs. You watching from the couch. Worry about the sorry a** Jets. Everybody got something to say about the team in the Super Bowl. Your opinion doesn't need to be heard kid."
Charvarius Ward, 49ers don't take kindly to criticism after Super Bowl 58
Ward wasn't the only 49ers star to take to social media following a heartbreaking Super Bowl loss. Deebo Samuel found out the hard way what happens when you mess with Fletcher Cox and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Overall, Ward does make a good point. The Jets haven't made the postseason in quite some time, and unless Aaron Rodgers can make a miraculous recovery, won't be in contention anytime soon. For Gardner to speak out against San Francisco -- a team that has won the NFC twice in the last five years -- is borderline blasphemous.
On the other hand...Gardner's comment wasn't even all that bad. He was merely praising Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City is a dynasty in the making, and Gardner ought to be able to point that out without getting roasted, which is likely why Ward deleted his tweet.