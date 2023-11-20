Chicago Bears: Ranking the 5 best Thanksgiving games in team history
The Chicago Bears have a long and successful history in the National Football League. They have had their share of highlights on Thanksgiving.
The National Football League has a rich tradition on Thanksgiving. This season, there are three divisional match-ups on the menu.
The franchise that makes its home in the Windy City made its first Thanksgiving Day appearance during its debut campaign in 1920 when the franchise was known as the Decatur Staleys. George Halas’ team defeated the Chicago Tigers, 6-0.
All told, the Bears are 20-15-2 lifetime on Thanksgiving and have actually won their last four games on Turkey Day, the latest a 16-14 victory at Detroit in 2021. Here is the best of those 37 contests.
5. Bears 22, Cardinals 6 (1933)
It was a convincing win at Wrigley Field by the eventual league champions over their fellow tenants of the Windy City. The Bears owned a 15-0 lead at halftime and scored with on special teams, defense and offense. Future Pro Football Hall of Famer Red Grange carried 12 times for 45 yards and the game’s first touchdown.
The 22 points were a regular-season high for Halas’ club and it was the second win of the season over the Cards. The Bears finished 11-2-1 that season and defeated the New York Giants, 23-21, in the first-ever NFL Championship Game.