4 Chicago Bears free agent targets if money was no object
The free agent market is loaded with talent. Which players are at the top of general manager Ryan Poles' wish list?
3. Danielle Hunter is the elite pass rusher the Bears need
Wilkins would be an incredible piece to add to this defense, but why stop there? Adding an All-Pro caliber pass rusher on the outside wouldn't just take the Bears' defense to another level, it would put them in truly elite company.
The secondary is young and skilled and will continue to be so now that Jaylon Johnson has been signed to an extension. Eddie Jackson was let go, and in his place is Kevin Byard, who will be signing a two-year deal with the Bears after playing for the Titans and Eagles last year. Byard is undoubtedly an upgrade and will be looked at as one of the best bargains in a crowded safety market when the free agency dust settles.
The Bears are in great shape at linebacker, with Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, and Jack Sanborn in place. The final piece of the puzzle is acquiring one more player on the outside that strikes fear into opposing offenses.
Danielle Hunter is that kind of player, as his 16.5 sacks last season prove. He would be an enormous upgrade over the now-departed Yannick Ngakoue, who failed to impress in his one year in Chicago. The Bears have had ample opportunity to scout Hunter, as they've had to gameplan for his game-wrecking ability for the past eight years. Signing him would not only greatly enhance their own defense, it would strike a blow to the division rival Vikings, who seem intent on remaining a contender despite speculation that they might press the reset button.