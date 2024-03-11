4 Chicago Bears free agent targets if money was no object
The free agent market is loaded with talent. Which players are at the top of general manager Ryan Poles' wish list?
2. Calvin Ridley joining forces with DJ Moore would form the best Bears receiver duo since Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery
DJ Moore was even better than advertised in his first year in Chicago, posting career highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. He did this despite constant double teams, as the Bears had nobody else opposite him to threaten opposing defenses.
Many mock drafts have the Bears looking to take a receiver with the ninth overall pick. Whether that happens or not, signing a top-end free agent is still a smart move, especially in this exercise, where the money doesn't matter.
Calvin Ridley is the free-agent receiver that makes the most sense for the Bears. The former Jaguar and Falcon is very much in the same mold as Moore, a polished route runner who is comfortable operating underneath, down the field, on the sidelines, and over the middle. Having Ridley pair with Moore would give new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron a new dynamic duo after leaving the Seahawks tandem of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett behind in Seattle, and it would set presumed quarterback Caleb Williams up for success immediately while taking pressure off of Moore to carry the offense single-handedly.
Ridley had to knock the rust off last year after serving his one-year suspension for gambling, and he still posted a very respectable line of 76 receptions, 1,016 yards, and eight touchdowns. He would almost certainly eclipse those numbers in Chicago.