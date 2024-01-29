3 offseason moves the Chicago Bears have to make to take the next step
The Chicago Bears have a chance to actually evolve into the modern NFL, and it starts with three easy steps.
1. Lock up CB Jaylon Johnson on a long-term extension
As much as offense rules the day in the NFL, having an effective cornerback to limit the passing game is essential. No matter who the quarterback is, they have a fear of cornerbacks intercepting passes to stall drives and changing the outcomes of games. Granted, Jaylon Johnson is not the most elite cornerback in the game today, but he has been a vital piece for the Bears' defense since he was drafted back in 2020 in the second round.
Right now, the Bears can't afford to lose any young building blocks to free agency, and they certainly have the cap space to lock in Johnson to an extension and have him be a vital part of their future. It is always best to draft, develop, and pay homegrown talent as opposed to having to rely on free agency to fill the holes. Moreover, the conference championship games that just took place showed us that having good cornerback play can limit a high-powered offense and avoid blowing a big lead.
Jaylon Johnson has certainly had his up-and-down moments ever since he came to Chicago, but this past season, he has found his edge of taking away the football and even going for the endzone. Those types of plays will get you on the highlight reel while also ensuring that you can secure your bag. The Bears have the money to pay Johnson, but will they do so? If they don't, do they have a backup plan that is not the cheap route?