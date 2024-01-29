3 offseason moves the Chicago Bears have to make to take the next step
The Chicago Bears have a chance to actually evolve into the modern NFL, and it starts with three easy steps.
2. Sign Panthers DE Brian Burns in free agency to pair with Montez Sweat as a strong pass-rush duo
A new defensive coordinator may bring uncertainty, unless that DC runs the same scheme that the head coach prefers, which is a 4-3 scheme bent on attacking the quarterback. Right now, Chicago has one strong edge rusher in the form of Montez Sweat, but he may need another teammate to go alongside him. Lo and behold, a free agent face has just appeared and he may be the ticket to the next level. Carolina Panthers DE Brian Burns
Let's make one thing clear, Burns can still come back to the Panthers if they opt to re-sign him. However, the outside perspective is that Burns will be leaving the Panthers as they transition to a new regime. Again, this is speculation. BUT, this would be a perfect move for the Bears as they can lock down two areas of need, i.e., edge rushers. Having two quarterback attackers locked in for the long haul will certainly give the Bears a better edge than they had before they even traded for Sweat last season.
Over his Panthers career, Burns, a former first-rounder out of Florida State, recorded 46 sacks, including 12.5 in 2022. Also, as a side note, he loves Spider-Man, just like Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. That could make for interesting TV and Marvel if two super fans are teamed up together, which would be excellent for marketing. Taylor Swift is obviously at the top with Travis Kelce, but why not bring Marvel also? Fans are certainly open to that idea.