Chicago Bears find their new lead back courtesy of Eagles: Grading the move
The Chicago Bears are adding new blood to their running back room. For the price paid, it isn't a bad investment
Free agency has opened, and the Chicago Bears made an investment for the offense, in a place that is so typical for the Windy City -- the running back room.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Swift, a former Philadelphia Eagle, will join the Bears on a three-year, $24.5 million deal, including $15.3 million guaranteed. The move is projected as the first major target for the Bears as they venture into an important offseason.
This move, while not headline-stealing, appears to be a strategic one in addressing one of the key components of their offensive arsenal, providing the Bears with a multi-dimensional threat who can keep opposing defenses on their toes. Additionally, at the age of 25, Swift represents the vision of general manager Ryan Poles in wanting to build a younger roster.
Grading the D'Andre Swift contract with the Chicago Bears
Though his health has been a question mark, on the field, Swift has demonstrated exceptional versatility, combining speed, agility, and strong ball-carrying skills, making him a dynamic force in the backfield. His ability to contribute both as a rusher and a pass-catcher out of the backfield aligns well with the modern NFL offensive trends.
As the Bears navigate a critical offseason with looming questions at the quarterback position between Justin Fields and Caleb Williams, securing a reliable and explosive running back like Swift can be instrumental in easing the transition of whichever quarterback takes the snaps, considering the new offense under Shane Waldron.
Furthermore, the deal's financial terms reflect a reasonable investment in a talented player entering his prime. The $15.3 million guaranteed provides Swift with financial security while allowing the Bears flexibility in managing their cap space during a critical offseason. This prudent financial approach ensures that the Bears can address other positional needs, such as their lines of scrimmage.