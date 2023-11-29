3 moves the Cubs must make to answer Cardinals signing Sonny Gray
What moves can the Cubs make to counter the Cards signing Gray?
The Cubs must trade for Shane Bieber
Bieber is in his final season of arbitration and will be a free agent in 2025. The Cleveland Guardians must believe it might be a good time to try to get some for Bieber while they can.
The Cubs are believed to be actively trying to make a deal for the former AL Cy Young Award winner.
In 21 starts in 2023, Bieber was 6-6 with an ERA of 3.80. Bieber pitched 128 innings. He threw 107 strikeouts. Over his career spanning six seasons, Bieber has thrown 938 strikeouts over 831 innings.
If the Guardians deal Bieber, he would be the ideal workhorse many teams want to add to their pitching staff. If the Guardians decide now is the time to get something for Bieber, the Cubs should be able to put together a package of prospects with some major league talent to acquire the coveted arm.
Convincing Bieber to stick around via a contract extension would be tough, of course, especially if the Cubs are limited financially based on their interest in high-priced free agents this offseason.