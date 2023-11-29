3 moves the Cubs must make to answer Cardinals signing Sonny Gray
What moves can the Cubs make to counter the Cards signing Gray?
The Cubs must trade for Tyler Glasnow
The Cubs and Cardinals are the two teams favored to trade for the services of Tyler Glasnow.
While the Cardinals have already signed Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson, the team did make pitching their top priority of the offseason. They are seeking out innings-eating strike throwers. Glasnow was 10-7 with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2023. He had a 3.35 ERA over 21 games started and 120 innings pitched. He struck out 162 batters. At 30, Glasnow is in the final season of his two-year $30.35 million deal with the Rays.
The Cardinals have a glut of outfielders and even some pitching prospects they could bundle together for Glasnow's services.
The Cubs have a rotation that includes Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele, Jameson Tailion, and Javier Assad. The Cubs should be passionate in their mission to get pitching this offseason. It has to be why they are linked to Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, among others. While the Cardinals rotation was sketchy in 2023, the Cubs can't go another season with their current rotation.
The Cubs have some major league talent, as well as prospects, they could flip prospects for Glasnow. If they want to answer the Cardinals' moves to get pitching, acquiring Glasnow would be a massive response for the Cubbies, especially considering they're likely to lose Marcus Stroman as well.