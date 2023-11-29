3 moves the Cubs must make to answer Cardinals signing Sonny Gray
What moves can the Cubs make to counter the Cards signing Gray?
The St. Louis Cardinals sent shockwaves through the NL Central on Monday, signing free agent pitcher Sonny Gray to a three-year contract worth $75 million. Not only did the Cardinals get the runner-up to the AL Cy Young Award, but they got the top-tier pitcher they have coveted since talk began of the rotation rebuild the team would undergo this offseason.
The Cardinals have some leverage in going after more talent through trade. The Cardinals NL Central rivals, specifically the Chicago Cubs, look to counter St. Louis with moves of their own.
Per their usual offseason goals, the Cubs are going after pitching and star power. The team, which shocked the baseball world by signing former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell as their new manager, is connected to Shohei Ohtani, Bo Bichette, and Cody Bellinger.
While they are not likely to get everyone on their wishlist, they do want to get someone who will offset the Cardinals getting Gray. Who will the Cubs look to make a move for in the coming days?
The Cubs must trade for Alex Bregman
The Cubs have already shocked many by bringing Counsell in as manager. Bringing Alex Bregman to play third base for the Cubs would be equally shocking. This season is Bregman's final of his current contract with the Houston Astros, which was $100 million over five years.
The Cubs hope to bring Bregman the needed big name on the field and a power bat for the line-up. In 2023, he hit .262/.363/.441 with an OPS of .804. He hit 28 doubles, four triples, 25 home runs, 103 runs scored, and 98 RBIs. In other words, Bregman brings alot more to the table as a third baseman for the Cubs than anyone they currently have in their system.
The Astros would have to be convinced Bregman would be okay with moving on from the team that drafted him as the second-overall pick of the 2015 MLB Amateur Draft. The Cubs would have to be okay with taking a gamble by putting forth a strong enough package to attract the Astros. Given the number of prospects it would likely take, the Cubs would have to hope they can offer an extension to keep Bregman around longer than just this one season.
It would be a gamble the Cubs could afford if the Astros take them up on it.