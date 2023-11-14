Dream Chicago Cubs starting rotation featuring Craig Counsell’s Milwaukee ties
If the Chicago Cubs want to build their best possible starting rotation, they ought to take some notes, courtesy of Craig Counsell.
By Mark Powell
Kyle Hendricks shouldn't go anywhere, but the Cubs can't rely on him
The Cubs picked up Kyle Hendricks option this offseason, meaning the longtime Chicago pitcher will stay in the Windy City for another season. Hendricks is solid enough, especially as a No. 4 starter. Jed Hoyer and the front office prefer Hendricks over another mid-rotation starter.
“He's been one of my favorite Cubs players to be around since we got here,” Hoyer said. “It's hard to imagine a better teammate. He redefines low-maintenance. He just does whatever the team needs, and it's just a joy to have him around.”
Hoyer's 2022 season ended early, but the Cubs were impressed with how he came back from injury. In 2023, Chicago received plenty of production out of Hendricks.
“Truly, I didn't have a great sense of what we were going to get out of him,” Hoyer said. “He was confident going into Spring Training and throughout the winter that he was going to get back and be the old Kyle Hendricks, and he did. It was really impressive to watch.”
Hendricks has done more than enough to prove himself a mid-rotation starter.